MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CMU)

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

