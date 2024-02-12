Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $60.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.89.

MEOH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,846,000 after buying an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

