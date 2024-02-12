Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Lowered by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 434.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 28.6% during the third quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 408.4% in the third quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,084,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $10.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.58. 10,046,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,470,561. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

