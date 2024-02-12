Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 434.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sykon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 500 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 862,280 shares of company stock worth $308,663,204. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META traded up $7.93 on Monday, hitting $476.04. 8,553,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,413,875. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

