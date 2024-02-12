Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,697 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 862,280 shares of company stock valued at $308,663,204. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $476.72. 4,074,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,214,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

