Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 393.6% from the January 15th total of 405,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 86,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
