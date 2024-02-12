Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Short Interest Update

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 393.6% from the January 15th total of 405,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Mesa Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.95. 86,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Mesa Air Group has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,158,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 361,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 257,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 114.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 353,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 188,293 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.