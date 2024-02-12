Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.9 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,134. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.