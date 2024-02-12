Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,154 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $76.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,417. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

