Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 1.4% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average is $80.38. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

