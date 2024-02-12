Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.44. 2,391,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,762. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

