Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.17. 2,292,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,705. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

