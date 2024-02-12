Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $8.51 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.13. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHH. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 54,029 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital in the second quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

