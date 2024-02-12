MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $61.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MasTec from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.52 and a beta of 1.57. MasTec has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after acquiring an additional 98,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in MasTec by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

