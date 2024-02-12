Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE) Short Interest Update

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:MCSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF by 2,174.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 883,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 844,510 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF alerts:

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

MCSE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54. Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

(Get Free Report)

The Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF (MCSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund actively invests in a concentrated equity portfolio of foreign companies of any market capitalization. The fund selects equities based on ESG criteria and factors related to long-term potential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.