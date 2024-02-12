Marsico Capital Management LLC Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 96,461 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.1% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $48,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $516.32. 992,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $477.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

