Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes $5.78 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.63.

ACN stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,613. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $353.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

