Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,467 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for approximately 4.3% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $100,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,087 shares of company stock worth $12,055,688 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $15.97 on Monday, hitting $2,622.38. 66,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,080.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,470.05 and a one year high of $2,725.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

