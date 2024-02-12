Marsico Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,153,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,561,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $640,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 106,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lennar stock traded up $5.06 on Monday, hitting $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

