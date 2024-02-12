Marsico Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 94,851 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,408,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $922,305,000 after purchasing an additional 823,359 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,444,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,183,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

