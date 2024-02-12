Marriott International (MAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $247.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $250.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.