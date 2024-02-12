MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB) versus CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Financial Survey

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and MariaDB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -0.42% 1.11% 0.36% MariaDB -98.29% N/A -117.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CrowdStrike and MariaDB, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 1 36 0 2.97 MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

CrowdStrike presently has a consensus target price of $242.61, suggesting a potential downside of 26.34%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than MariaDB.

This table compares CrowdStrike and MariaDB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $2.24 billion 35.29 -$183.24 million ($0.06) -5,488.09 MariaDB $53.11 million 0.48 -$51.86 million ($1.14) -0.33

MariaDB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariaDB has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats MariaDB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners. It serves customers worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

