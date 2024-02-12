Manta Network Price Tops $2.81 on Top Exchanges (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $705.20 million and approximately $161.51 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00005644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 2.74306161 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $192,799,799.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars.

