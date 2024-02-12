Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Financial Comparison

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.40 $5.21 million $0.49 9.78 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.21 $113.78 million $0.17 53.00

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Manhattan Bridge Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Manhattan Bridge Capital and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.09%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24% LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.