Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $21.13

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.13, but opened at $19.90. Manchester United shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 311,609 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Stock Down 8.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 42.36% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

