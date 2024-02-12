Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

MGA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,160. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.71. Magna International has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Magna International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 36.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

