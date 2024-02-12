Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) & Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Head-To-Head Survey

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Oracle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 6.94% 18.39% 9.85% Oracle 19.64% 703.26% 8.99%

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Oracle pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Magic Software Enterprises pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Oracle pays out 44.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magic Software Enterprises has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oracle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oracle 0 10 13 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magic Software Enterprises and Oracle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Magic Software Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. Oracle has a consensus target price of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Magic Software Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magic Software Enterprises is more favorable than Oracle.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Oracle’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $566.79 million 0.92 $40.47 million $0.78 13.64 Oracle $49.95 billion 6.42 $8.50 billion $3.62 32.24

Oracle has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oracle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oracle has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of Oracle shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Oracle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oracle beats Magic Software Enterprises on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. It also offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; Magic xpi cloud native; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; Magic Data Management and Analytics Platform for data management; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing. The company also offers cloud-based industry solutions for various industries; Oracle application licenses; and Oracle license support services. In addition, it provides cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies, such as the Oracle Database and MySQL Database; Java, a software development language; and middleware, including development tools and others. The company's cloud and license business' infrastructure technologies also comprise cloud-based compute, storage, and networking capabilities; and Oracle autonomous database, MySQL HeatWave, Internet-of-Things, digital assistant, and blockchain. Further, it provides hardware products and other hardware-related software offerings, including Oracle engineered systems, enterprise servers, storage solutions, industry-specific hardware, virtualization software, operating systems, management software, and related hardware services; and consulting and customer services. The company markets and sells its cloud, license, hardware, support, and services offerings directly to businesses in various industries, government agencies, and educational institutions, as well as through indirect channels. The company has a collaboration with Amdocs Limited to empower customers on their journey towards cloud and digital adoption. Oracle Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

