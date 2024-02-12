MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$20.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.38.
Several research firms recently commented on MAG. Pi Financial dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Equities analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.83391 earnings per share for the current year.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
