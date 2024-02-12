Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Macerich Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAC opened at $16.93 on Thursday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -53.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Macerich by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

