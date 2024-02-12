LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.27

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LUXHP opened at $21.20 on Monday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19.
About LuxUrban Hotels
