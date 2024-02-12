Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.29 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 41.69 ($0.52). 128,997,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,682,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 54.04 ($0.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 463.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,066.19). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.