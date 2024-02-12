Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a speculative buy rating for the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

LAC stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

