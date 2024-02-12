Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LQDT

Liquidity Services Trading Down 0.3 %

LQDT stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $475.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.