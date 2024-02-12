Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.87.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,287,000 after buying an additional 72,890 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,669,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,517,000 after purchasing an additional 427,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,596,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

