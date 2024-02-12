Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.27.

LBTYA opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40.

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after purchasing an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

