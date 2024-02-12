Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $2.39

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.45. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 1,065,997 shares traded.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $631.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Insider Transactions at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

