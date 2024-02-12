LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 491.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $8.63 on Monday. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $946.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.01.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

