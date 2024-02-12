Leidos (LDOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos Stock Performance

Leidos stock opened at $113.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.68. Leidos has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $114.23.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Leidos by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

