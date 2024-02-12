Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $365.96 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $42.56 or 0.00085552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market capitalization of $365.96 million and $19.11 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kusama has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Kusama?

Kusama is a blockchain platform that was created as a more experimental and development-oriented counterpart to the Polkadot network. It is designed to be a platform for early adopters, developers, and researchers to experiment with and build new blockchain-based technologies and applications. Kusama has a fast-paced development cycle, which allows for rapid iteration and deployment of new features and upgrades.

## Who Created Kusama?

Kusama was created by the Web3 Foundation, a Swiss non-profit organization dedicated to the development of decentralized technologies. The Web3 Foundation is also responsible for the development of the Polkadot network.

## How Do You Use Kusama?

Kusama can be used for a variety of purposes, including experimentation with new blockchain-based technologies and applications, as well as for participating in the network’s governance through the use of its native token, KSM. Kusama’s fast-paced development cycle makes it a great platform for testing and experimentation in the blockchain space. Additionally, Kusama provides a shared security model, which allows for cross-chain interoperability and collaboration between different blockchain networks. To use Kusama, you can either run a validator node to provide security to the network or hold KSM and participate in governance through voting.”

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.