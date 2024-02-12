Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

