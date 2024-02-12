Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,568,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $101.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

