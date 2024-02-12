Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 105 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after buying an additional 104,323 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after buying an additional 317,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after buying an additional 569,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.29.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $209.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

