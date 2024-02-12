Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $264,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

