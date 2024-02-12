Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,935.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 985,455 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 41,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,653 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

