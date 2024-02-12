KOK Tops 1-Day Volume of $788,580.18 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $788,580.18 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015715 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,990.21 or 0.99298112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009741 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00177495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00878233 USD and is up 17.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $987,920.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

