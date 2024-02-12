KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $10.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KREF has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,095.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson bought 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $420,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

