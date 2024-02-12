Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.33.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other Kirby news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,972 shares of company stock worth $2,782,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 24,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEX opened at $85.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kirby has a 12 month low of $64.92 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

