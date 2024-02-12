Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.14.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $119.42. 781,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,092. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.15.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.