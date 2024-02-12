Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.41

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.41 and last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 21113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.44.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

