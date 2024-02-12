Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $53.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $4,192,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $150,184,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,611,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,392,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

