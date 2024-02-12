Kadant (KAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,426. Kadant has a 12-month low of $183.19 and a 12-month high of $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.14.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kadant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after buying an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,594,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant in the third quarter valued at $2,765,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.